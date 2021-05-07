Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Kennametal in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.91 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $484.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.43 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.22.

KMT opened at $41.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.76. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $43.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Kennametal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,972,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,773,000 after purchasing an additional 36,921 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Kennametal by 159.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 12,693 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Kennametal by 12.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 19,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kennametal in the first quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Kennametal by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

In other Kennametal news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $847,968.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,048.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

