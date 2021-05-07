Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €62.00 Price Target

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been assigned a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 3.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.40 ($61.65) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €67.42 ($79.32).

ETR:FME opened at €64.18 ($75.51) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €63.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €65.56. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 1-year high of €79.96 ($94.07).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

