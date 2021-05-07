Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Position Trimmed by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Shares of KDP opened at $36.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average is $32.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $118,996.02. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 72,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,235.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

