Kevin W. Mooney Sells 3,871 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 3,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $259,627.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,176.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BLKB stock opened at $67.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.01. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.77 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.79, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLKB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 28.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Blackbaud by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Blackbaud by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 13,811 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.