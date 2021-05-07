KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Dine Brands Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DIN. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CL King raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.90.

Shares of DIN opened at $97.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 2.02. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $98.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.00.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $832,107.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,414.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $86,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,113 shares of company stock worth $1,206,301. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

