KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PerkinElmer in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.34. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PKI. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

NYSE:PKI traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,522. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.15 and its 200-day moving average is $136.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 83,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter valued at about $912,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 268.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 70,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after buying an additional 51,685 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 6.83%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

