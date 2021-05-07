KeyCorp Boosts Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $172.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $165.00 to $172.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Match Group from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Match Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.32.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded up $6.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.19. The stock had a trading volume of 123,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,490. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.07. Match Group has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. Match Group’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,181,015.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,866,353.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,907,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,312,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569,078 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,558,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,793 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,134,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,532,222,000 after purchasing an additional 314,770 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Match Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,045,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,367,518,000 after purchasing an additional 522,085 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,750,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,962,000 after purchasing an additional 961,425 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

