KeyCorp Comments on Dollar General Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dollar General in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will earn $9.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.18. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.50.

DG stock opened at $218.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.39. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 82.3% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,130,000 after purchasing an additional 53,774 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its holdings in Dollar General by 5.3% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 28,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $722,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $652,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.