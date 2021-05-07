KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for W.W. Grainger in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.97 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.59. KeyCorp also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q1 2022 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.32 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GWW. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.36.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $459.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $263.83 and a 12-month high of $463.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $411.18 and its 200 day moving average is $395.83. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

