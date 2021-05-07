KeyCorp Increases Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $240.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $233.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Pritchard Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.26.

Shares of FTNT opened at $209.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.13 and a 200-day moving average of $155.96. Fortinet has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $211.75. The company has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 76.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $245,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,525 shares of company stock valued at $11,429,483. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

