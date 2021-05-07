KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Raised to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KeyCorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.27.

Shares of KEY traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $22.87. 219,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,034,664. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.92. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $22.90.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,337.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $520,289.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,897 shares of company stock worth $3,451,012 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

