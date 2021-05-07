Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $3.04 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,478 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.6% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,135,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after buying an additional 247,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,785,668.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 602,351 shares of company stock valued at $116,701,101 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

NYSE:DIS opened at $181.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $99.66 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $330.00 billion, a PE ratio of -114.33, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.