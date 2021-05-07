Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$20.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KMP.UN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$20.50 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT stock traded up C$0.27 on Thursday, reaching C$19.30. The stock had a trading volume of 139,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,295. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.55. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of C$15.78 and a 1 year high of C$19.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.0567 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.82%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

