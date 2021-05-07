Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.25

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 875528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DNB Markets assumed coverage on Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.00.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a netowrk of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: the UK & Ireland; France; Poland; Other; and Central. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.