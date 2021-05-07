Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Downgraded by Societe Generale to Sell

Societe Generale cut shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Klépierre from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded Klépierre from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Klépierre alerts:

OTCMKTS:KLPEF remained flat at $$27.01 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.57. Klépierre has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Klépierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klépierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.