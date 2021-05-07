Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $21.75 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $21,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of PLD stock opened at $115.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.12 and a 52 week high of $116.97. The company has a market cap of $85.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.03.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.