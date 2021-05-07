Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $37.37 Million Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP reduced its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 156,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises about 1.7% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $37,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $843,826,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,458,000 after buying an additional 808,943 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,879,000 after buying an additional 776,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,094,000 after buying an additional 776,322 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,115,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,955,000 after buying an additional 772,309 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMT opened at $246.08 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.39 and a 200-day moving average of $229.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.17%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.83.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

