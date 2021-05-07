Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 1,652 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Yum China were worth $11,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Yum China by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 94,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in Yum China by 13.6% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,208,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,745,000 after acquiring an additional 264,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $270,868,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Yum China by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,034,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,599,000 after acquiring an additional 178,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $79,643,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.34.

YUMC stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $64.64. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.17 and a 200 day moving average of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 12.77%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

