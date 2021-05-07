Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 1,892 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises 1.2% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP owned 0.06% of Constellation Brands worth $26,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $365,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,794,000 after purchasing an additional 908,033 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,371,000 after purchasing an additional 470,067 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $73,700,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $63,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,229.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,879 shares of company stock worth $9,089,398. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.90.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $241.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.53 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.59.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

