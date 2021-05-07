Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 4,644 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,515 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,644 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $52.48 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $53.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $221.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

