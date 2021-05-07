Knights Group (LON:KGH) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Knights Group (LON:KGH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Knights Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price for the company.

Shares of LON:KGH opened at GBX 445 ($5.81) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 435.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 414.02. The stock has a market cap of £367.60 million and a P/E ratio of -202.27. Knights Group has a 52-week low of GBX 338 ($4.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 500 ($6.53).

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

