Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) has been given a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Koenig & Bauer alerts:

ETR SKB opened at €27.00 ($31.76) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $446.17 million and a P/E ratio of -4.30. Koenig & Bauer has a 12 month low of €16.03 ($18.86) and a 12 month high of €27.46 ($32.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of €24.82 and a 200-day moving average of €23.83.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Koenig & Bauer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koenig & Bauer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.