KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KNYJY. Danske upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

Shares of KNYJY opened at $40.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.22. KONE Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.00.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.