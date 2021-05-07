Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.44

Shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.44 and last traded at $46.43, with a volume of 92468 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.35.

RDSMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Koninklijke DSM in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

The company has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.09.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke DSM had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 6.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $1.1771 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. Koninklijke DSM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.08%.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.