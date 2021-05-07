Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.42

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and traded as high as $3.44. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 14,832 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of -0.09.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

