Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.700-3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Kontoor Brands also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.70-3.80 EPS.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock traded up $3.28 on Thursday, hitting $67.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,757. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.32.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $651.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.11.

In related news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

