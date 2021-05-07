Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 51.37% and a negative net margin of 37.11%.

Shares of KOPN traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,511,995. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.13 million, a P/E ratio of -49.13 and a beta of 2.45. Kopin has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $13.62.

KOPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, CFO Richard Sneider sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $405,000.00. Also, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 48,000 shares of Kopin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $380,640.00. Insiders sold a total of 557,260 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,558 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

