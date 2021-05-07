Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Shares Gap Up to $34.99

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.99, but opened at $37.89. Koppers shares last traded at $38.65, with a volume of 244 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on KOP shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.71. The company has a market capitalization of $793.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 2.13.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $393.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $238,232.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at $835,304.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Koppers during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Koppers during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Koppers during the fourth quarter worth about $8,051,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Koppers during the fourth quarter worth about $3,041,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Koppers by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

