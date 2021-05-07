KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Receives Neutral Rating from CIBC

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$12.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.53% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of KP Tissue to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.83.

Shares of KPT stock traded down C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,152. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.80. KP Tissue has a fifty-two week low of C$9.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.99.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.62). The firm had revenue of C$384.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$350.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that KP Tissue will post 0.9699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

