Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires 1,635 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,295 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 0.6% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.80.

Microsoft stock opened at $249.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.25 and its 200 day moving average is $229.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $175.68 and a 52-week high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

