Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KGTFY) Trading 0.3% Higher

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFY) traded up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.15. 1,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1803 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th.

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Investment. It provides various retail banking products and services, including current, savings, and fixed deposit accounts; time and foreign currency deposits; personal and housing loans; debit, travel, cash and top up, and credit cards; investment services; travel, motor, and home asset insurance products; money transfer, payment and top up, foreign exchange, and overseas education services; and e-banking services.

