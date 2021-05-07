Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a logistics company. It operates through six segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Road & Rail Logistics, Contract Logistics, Real Estate, and Insurance Brokers. The Company is engaged in transportation services, including carrier services and contracts of carriage related to shipment; provision of services related to warehouse and distribution activities; brokerage services of insurance coverage, mainly marine liability; and covers activities mainly related to internal rent of facilities. It operates in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of KHNGY opened at $61.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.96. Kuehne + Nagel International has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.83.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

