Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target Raised to C$43.00 at Raymond James

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its target price increased by analysts at Raymond James to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 1.30% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.71.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock traded down C$1.73 on Friday, reaching C$42.45. 252,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,063. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a one year low of C$18.53 and a one year high of C$44.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$38.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.37.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.15 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$54.40 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.