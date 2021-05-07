Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target Raised to C$43.00 at Raymond James

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its target price increased by analysts at Raymond James to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 1.30% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.71.
Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock traded down C$1.73 on Friday, reaching C$42.45. 252,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,063. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a one year low of C$18.53 and a one year high of C$44.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$38.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.37.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.
