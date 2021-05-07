LABS Group (LABS) Trading 9.5% Lower This Week

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 7th. Over the last week, LABS Group has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $24.05 million and $1.64 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00071282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.39 or 0.00262847 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $658.02 or 0.01134941 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00032063 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $435.56 or 0.00751243 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,671.13 or 0.99470772 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

