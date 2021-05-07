Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Ladder Capital worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 4.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,025,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 17,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 4,223 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $50,591.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 609,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,299,485.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,769 shares of company stock worth $963,927 in the last ninety days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LADR opened at $11.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a current ratio of 100.91. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $12.32.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 55.17%.

LADR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

