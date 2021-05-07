LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on HCMLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of LafargeHolcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Get LafargeHolcim alerts:

HCMLY stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. LafargeHolcim has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The company has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.8493 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

About LafargeHolcim

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for LafargeHolcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LafargeHolcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.