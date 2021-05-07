Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Sitrin Capital Management LLC

Sitrin Capital Management LLC cut its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for 3.1% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $658,961,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after acquiring an additional 940,594 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,438,054,000 after acquiring an additional 702,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2,003.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,747,000 after buying an additional 513,763 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $14.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $631.90. The stock had a trading volume of 21,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,395. The business’s 50 day moving average is $615.01 and its 200 day moving average is $520.42. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $240.34 and a fifty-two week high of $669.00. The stock has a market cap of $90.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 target price (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.