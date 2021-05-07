Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.000-8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75 billion-$4.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.68 billion.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $11.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $629.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,395. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $615.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $520.42. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $240.34 and a twelve month high of $669.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $508.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $663.41.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

