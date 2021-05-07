Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Lancashire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lancashire from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of LCSHF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.42. Lancashire has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.36.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

