Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will report $1.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. Landstar System posted sales of $823.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year sales of $5.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $5.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $5.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LSTR has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.87.

Shares of LSTR stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $175.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,017. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.92 and a 200-day moving average of $149.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $101.14 and a twelve month high of $179.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Landstar System by 36.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,758 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Landstar System by 13.9% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Landstar System by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in Landstar System by 6.8% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

