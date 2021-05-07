Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.200-2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

LSTR traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.06. 3,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.00. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $101.14 and a twelve month high of $179.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist upped their price target on Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens cut shares of Landstar System from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $248.87.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

