Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Raised to $58.00 at Morgan Stanley

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.37.

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.08. The stock had a trading volume of 63,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,326,886. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.31 and its 200 day moving average is $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $42.43 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

