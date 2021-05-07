Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Given New C$202.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$186.00 to C$202.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lassonde Industries to C$202.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

TSE:LAS.A opened at C$191.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$179.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$171.75. The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.54. Lassonde Industries has a 1-year low of C$135.00 and a 1-year high of C$199.00.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.