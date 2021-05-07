Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $49.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 150.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.22.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,778,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,786,710.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $142,373.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,668.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,617 shares of company stock valued at $6,988,373. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,675,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,522,000 after purchasing an additional 263,257 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,158,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,172,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 718.4% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,706,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,836,000 after buying an additional 1,498,178 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

