Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Get Laureate Education alerts:

LAUR stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,376,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,113. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02. Laureate Education has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $15.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $285.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.60 million. Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 38.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. Equities analysts expect that Laureate Education will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 37,135 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 4th quarter valued at $6,949,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 4th quarter worth $10,475,000. Institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

See Also: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laureate Education (LAUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.