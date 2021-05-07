Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Lawson Products in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.32. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LAWS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Lawson Products stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.30. The stock had a trading volume of 27,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,393. Lawson Products has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $60.79. The firm has a market cap of $501.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.06 and a 200 day moving average of $50.52.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). Lawson Products had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 7.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAWS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,187,000 after buying an additional 12,988 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 51,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lawson Products by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

