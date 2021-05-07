Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Now Covered by Truist Securities

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazydays from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $22.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $247.20 million, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28. Lazydays has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.15.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $196.57 million during the quarter. Lazydays had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lazydays by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 16,176 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Lazydays by 23,584.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 33,490 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Lazydays during the first quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Lazydays by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Lazydays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Institutional investors own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

