Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) Posts Earnings Results

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Leaf Group had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 5.98%.

Shares of NYSE LEAF traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.48. The company had a trading volume of 15,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Leaf Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LEAF shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Leaf Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective (up from $7.50) on shares of Leaf Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Leaf Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday.

In related news, EVP Adam F. Wergeles sold 5,000 shares of Leaf Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the wall art, home dÃ©cor, and tech and apparel accessories categories.

