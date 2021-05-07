Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of ConocoPhillips worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $55.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a PE ratio of -49.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

