Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Leidos updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.350-6.650 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.35-$6.65 EPS.

NYSE LDOS traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,237. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.87. Leidos has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.56.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

